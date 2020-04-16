American Airlines CEO Shares Video Message With Customers, Employees
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood April 16, 2020
American Airlines CEO Doug Parker addressed customers and employees during a new video highlighting the company’s game plan moving forward during the coronavirus outbreak.
Parker said the airline is proud to continue operating flights, despite it being on a reduced schedule. The carrier is providing vital service to medical professionals and travelers flying to a safe haven to avoid the viral pandemic.
While American continues to serve all of its domestic markets, international travel has been brought to a temporary standstill. Parker reaffirms his belief the company is ready to resume service when the current travel restrictions are lifted.
US Travel Announces Cancellation of IPW 2020Travel Agent
California's Empty Hotel Rooms Being Allocated to the...Features & Advice
Live-Streaming Caribbean Webcams to Help You EscapeDestination & Tourism
Emirates First Airline to Conduct Rapid On Site COVID TestingAirlines & Airports
The CEO also said travel waivers would be extended through the end of September, with impacted travelers able to cancel plans and rebook flights through December 2021 without change fees.
Parker also went on to say that thanks to loans from the CARES Act, American is keeping as many of its employees on the job as possible.
As for the safety of the customers and employees, American announced it had eased its seating requirements, eliminated around 50 percent of its middle seats and was reassigning people to maintain a safe social distance.
In addition, the airline changed its boarding process to cut down on people being in close proximity and reduced its food and drink service during flights.
American also announced it would continue supporting its most loyal customers by extending elite status for AAdvantage members until Jan. 31, 2022, and reducing elite status qualifications for 2020.
The airline also revealed it would be introducing up to $400 special credits for future travel on American Airlines Vacations packages for elite members and awarding reinstatement fees waived for travel through September 2020.
For more information on American Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS