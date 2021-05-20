American Airlines Customers Can Now Use VeriFLY to Confirm Vaccination Status
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Laurie Baratti May 20, 2021
As more countries and destinations adopt policies requiring travelers to provide proof of their COVID-19 vaccination status, American Airlines is getting ahead of the curve by partnering with identity assurance solutions provider Daon to integrate its mobile app ‘VeriFLY’ into global operations.
This new digital health passport works in real-time, enabling users to produce their COVID-related credentials (e.g., vaccination records, test results, health questionnaires) before they even set foot inside the airport.
Customers using VeriFLY can now take advantage of the option to upload their vaccination documents when flying to the Bahamas, El Salvador and Guatemala. Users just need to upload photos of both sides of their COVID-19 vaccine card or record into the app. The professionals at VeriFLY will then review the documentation to ensure it fulfills destination requirements.
The VeriFLY app takes the confusion out of COVID-era travel by having users enter their origin and destination, then guiding them through the relevant COVID-19 entry requirements. Customers upload photos of their health documentation directly to the app, which validates whether the destination country’s requirements are met, and then produces either a simple “pass” or “fail” message.
Those that pass muster are issued a unique QR code as part of a digital badge that can be displayed right on their smartphone. This wholly streamlines the check-in and document verification process once passengers arrive at the airport. The app also pings users with timely reminders as their travel window approaches and once their pass credential expires.
American Airlines itself does not require that customers be vaccinated in order to fly. However, certain destinations currently and in the future may require proof of passengers’ COVID-19 immunization before they are permitted to enter, as is the case with other vaccinations and visa documentation. The airline will verify that customers have the correct documents for their destinations prior to boarding the plane.
The VeriFLY app is currently available for use in English, Spanish and Japanese on international flights to the U.S., as well as Direct and connecting flights from American’s U.S. airports to Aruba, the Bahamas, Barbados, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, El Salvador, France, Guatemala, Honduras, Ireland, Jamaica, Spain and the United Kingdom.
VeriFLY can be downloaded for free from the iOS App Store or Google Play Store. It’s the airline industry’s most widely adopted mobile health passport, helping customers streamline their travel experience when flying with American and its partner airlines: Aer Lingus, Alaska Airlines, British Airways, Iberia, Japan Air Lines and Qantas.
Sponsored Content
For more information on American Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Laurie Baratti
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS