American Airlines Expanding Five Star Service
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood August 01, 2019
Travelers who love flying in the lap of luxury will be happy to hear American Airlines is expanding its exclusive Five Star Service to four new airports.
Starting August 1, the premium experience will be available at Austin-Bergstrom International Airport in Texas, Nashville International Airport in Tennessee and Newark Liberty International Airport in New Jersey.
In addition, the Five Star Service will be available at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport beginning August 9.
Travelers in a premium cabin who purchase the Five Star Service will be offered priority check-in, expedited security screening, access to the Admirals Club, an escort to their gate and other customizable experiences tailored to their interests.
“Continued adoption of our Five Star Service demonstrates the value our customers place on a streamlined travel experience,” American vice president Janelle Anderson said in a statement. “We know the onboard experience is just one part of our customers’ journey. Through continued investments in renovated Admirals Clubs, new Flagship Lounges and personalized on-the-ground experiences, we’re making strides to enhance the level of care we provide from curb to gate.”
American added the four new airports to help provide customers a personalized end-to-end experience, while also enhancing their journey in the growing and competitive business, tech and entertainment markets.
With the additional locations, American’s Five Star Service is now available at 16 domestic airports and four international airports. The airline is also investing more than $200 million in the premium travel experience with new Flagship Lounges, elevated onboard dining and more.
