American Airlines Expands Digital Health Pass Trial, Pre-Flight COVID-19 Testing
American Airlines is expanding access to the VeriFLY mobile app and pre-flight COVID-19 testing this winter, making travel easier for passengers visiting places like Chile and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
Beginning December 7, American customers traveling between Miami and Santiago, Chile will be able to test VeriFLY—a new mobile app that helps travelers understand COVID-19 documentation requirements in their destination and allows them to securely store and display their test results digitally—at no cost simply by creating a secure profile and confirming the details for their trip.
The app was first made available for customers traveling to Montego Bay and Kingston, Jamaica last month.
American has also expanded its partnership with LetsGetChecked to offer at-home PCR testing with observation by a medical professional via virtual visit for travelers headed to Chile beginning December 7 and passengers traveling to the U.S. Virgin Islands starting December 9.
Both destinations have reopened for tourism, with Chile requiring a negative test result completed within 72 hours of departure and the U.S. Virgin Islands requiring a negative test result produced within five days of travel.
The convenient at-home testing option is currently available for all of American's flights to Belize, Grenada, Saint Lucia and Hawaii.
"As we continue to reopen travel throughout Latin America and the Caribbean, we have been looking for ways to simplify our customers' travel experience. Our pre-flight testing program and our recently launched mobile app trial are essential tools that will help our customers return to the skies," said Juan Carlos Liscano, American's Vice President of Operations for Miami, the Caribbean and Latin America. "American is the leading U.S. airline in the region and we are committed to helping restart travel and tourism in the countries we serve."
