American Airlines Adds App to Make International Travel Easier
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood November 13, 2020
American Airlines will begin offering customers a mobile app to make travel to international destinations easier, dubbed VeriFLY.
Developed with identity assurance leader Daon, American’s new app was designed to will help travelers easily understand coronavirus testing and documentation requirements for their destination and streamline airport check-in through digital verification.
Passengers traveling with the airline to Montego Bay and Kingston, Jamaica, from or connecting through Miami will have the opportunity to test the new app at no cost by creating a secure profile and confirming details for their trip beginning November 18.
“Piloting this new solution is a direct response to our customers’ increasing desire to explore more international travel opportunities,” American President Robert Isom said. “The app will help us deliver a more seamless travel experience as we support demand return and put customers’ minds at ease that they are fully prepared for their trip.”
After creating a secure profile on their mobile device, customers will be prompted to confirm details for their trip, including flight information, proof of a negative COVID-19 test and any required documentation for travel to their destination.
American’s app then verifies the customer’s data matches a country’s requirements and displays a simple pass or fail message. The airline plans to expand the program to additional markets in the weeks and months ahead.
