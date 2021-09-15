Last updated: 09:01 AM ET, Wed September 15 2021

American Airlines Expands Partnership With Brazilian Carrier GOL

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Donald Wood September 15, 2021

American Airlines and GOL form an exclusive partnership.
American Airlines and GOL form an exclusive partnership. (photo via American Airlines Media)

American Airlines announced it has expanded its partnership with Brazil’s largest airline, GOL.

The two carriers started working together in 2020 with an initial codeshare offering, but the new letter of intent includes an exclusive codeshare agreement and a more lucrative joint SMILES and AAdvantage loyalty program partnership.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Hilton Sedona Resort at Bell Rock, Arizona

Hilton Extends Benefits for Loyalty Program Members

Crowd of visitors watching

Yellowstone Sets Monthly Record for Tourist Visits

Family at Universal Orlando Resort.

Universal Orlando Announces Return of Rock the Universe Festival

Woman at window with curtains.

Marriott Reports on Environmental, Social and Governance Progress

The expanded agreement also expects to increase commercial cooperation between American and GOL to accelerate growth and create a more seamless experience for all customers.

The partnership with GOL will make the carrier American’s sole codeshare partner in Brazil, with customers able to visit more than 30 destinations served by American in the U.S. and more than 20 new destinations in South America served by GOL.

“American has long been the leading U.S. carrier to South America and our stronger partnership with GOL solidifies that leadership position,” American Airlines President Robert Isom said. “Our long-haul network marries seamlessly with GOL’s strong domestic network in Brazil.”

“Together, we will be able to offer customers flying to, through and from Brazil, access to the largest network with the lowest fares and the Americas’ biggest and best joint travel loyalty program,” Isom continued.

Starting in 2022, GOL’s SMILES and American’s AAdvantage loyalty members will gain access to elite benefits, such as priority check-in, priority security, priority boarding, a larger checked baggage allowance, lounge access and preferred seats on both airlines.

The strengthened relationship will also allow for further commercial cooperation in areas such as purchasing, sales tools and systems integrations, as allowed by regulatory and contractual limitations.

For more information on American Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
Flight Attendants union president Sara Nelson

Flight Attendants Are Concerned Every Day at Work, Union...

Boeing Forecasts When Domestic, International Flights Will Return to Pre-Pandemic Levels

Delta Air Lines Launches New Campaign Highlighting Carbon-Neutral Efforts

Southwest Airlines Announces Several Leadership Changes

US Government to Provide $482 Million in Aid to Aviation Manufacturers

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS