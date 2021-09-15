American Airlines Expands Partnership With Brazilian Carrier GOL
American Airlines announced it has expanded its partnership with Brazil’s largest airline, GOL.
The two carriers started working together in 2020 with an initial codeshare offering, but the new letter of intent includes an exclusive codeshare agreement and a more lucrative joint SMILES and AAdvantage loyalty program partnership.
The expanded agreement also expects to increase commercial cooperation between American and GOL to accelerate growth and create a more seamless experience for all customers.
The partnership with GOL will make the carrier American’s sole codeshare partner in Brazil, with customers able to visit more than 30 destinations served by American in the U.S. and more than 20 new destinations in South America served by GOL.
“American has long been the leading U.S. carrier to South America and our stronger partnership with GOL solidifies that leadership position,” American Airlines President Robert Isom said. “Our long-haul network marries seamlessly with GOL’s strong domestic network in Brazil.”
“Together, we will be able to offer customers flying to, through and from Brazil, access to the largest network with the lowest fares and the Americas’ biggest and best joint travel loyalty program,” Isom continued.
Starting in 2022, GOL’s SMILES and American’s AAdvantage loyalty members will gain access to elite benefits, such as priority check-in, priority security, priority boarding, a larger checked baggage allowance, lounge access and preferred seats on both airlines.
The strengthened relationship will also allow for further commercial cooperation in areas such as purchasing, sales tools and systems integrations, as allowed by regulatory and contractual limitations.
