American Airlines to Reopen Flagship Lounges This Fall

Flagship Lounge meal.
Flagship Lounge meal. (photo via American Airlines Media)

American Airlines announced plans to begin reopening its Flagship Lounges in September and continue the process throughout the fall.

American revealed it would begin reopening Flagship Lounges and Flagship First Dining, with the first location welcoming guests again on September 14 at New York’s John F. Kennedy International Airport.

Reopening Plans
The carrier said the reopened lounges would boast new menus from James Beard Foundation chefs, more ways to access the lounges and recognizable touches from the inflight experience. The airline also reopened its Admirals Club lounges in U.S. cities and select international locations.

“The Flagship Lounge and Flagship Dining experience brings a whole new level of luxury to our customers’ journey, and we are thrilled to showcase our new offerings,” American Managing Director Clarissa Sebastian said. “With revamped menus designed in collaboration with awe-inspiring chefs and even more ways to access the lounge, we can’t wait to open the doors and serve our customers this fall.”

The currently scheduled reopenings include JFK airport (Flagship Lounge on September 14 and Flagship First Dining on September 16) and Miami International Airport (Flagship Lounge on September 28 and Flagship First Dining on September 30).

American said that locations at Los Angeles International Airport, Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Chicago O’Hare International Airport are scheduled to reopen later this fall.

Last week, the airline announced it extended the suspension of main cabin alcohol sales on domestic flights through at least January 18, 2022, aiming to avoid the continuation of an upward trend in unruly passenger behavior. The expiration date was chosen to coincide with this week’s extension of the TSA’s federal transportation mask mandate.

