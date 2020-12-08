American Airlines First to Launch Domestic COVID-19 Testing Program
American Airlines Donald Wood December 08, 2020
American Airlines announced the expansion of its pre-flight COVID-19 testing program for domestic travel.
The carrier revealed that starting on December 9 for travel as soon as December 12, American will provide access to LetsGetChecked testing for all domestic flights to states and territories with coronavirus-related travel restrictions. The kits will provide results within 48 hours after the sample is received and cost $129.
Not only is the airline the first to introduce pre-flight domestic testing within the U.S., but American also revealed it would continue to work with LetsGetChecked to expand the program as state testing requirements evolve.
“We are extremely proud of our partnership with American Airlines and the opportunity to support their proactive safety measures,” LetsGetChecked CEO Peter Foley said. “Our at-home COVID-19 test exemplifies our mission to empower people to take an active role in their health whilst also allowing for a safe return to travel during this challenging time.”
Testing before service to areas with COVID-19 travel restrictions includes destinations in Alaska, Connecticut, Chicago, Hawaii, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, New York, Pennsylvania, Puerto Rico, Rhode Island and Vermont.
“We’ve made great strides to help open international travel with our testing partners, and we recognize the need for similar domestic travel solutions,” American Chief Customer Officer Alison Taylor said. “As travel requirements continue to quickly evolve, we’re simplifying the research and COVID-19 testing fulfillment process for an overall more seamless travel experience.”
Travelers flying with the carrier can also stay up-to-date on the latest restrictions and requirements through American’s travel tool, powered by Sherpa. The tool makes planning easier by providing a destination-specific overview of local guidelines, including face covering, health documentation and quarantine requirements.
