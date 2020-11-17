American Airlines Offering New Five-Star Service
Donald Wood November 17, 2020
To make traveling during the holidays more enjoyable, American Airlines announced it would enhance its lounge experience, reopen additional clubs and offer a limited-time discount to its exclusive Five Star Service for families traveling together.
The carrier will also make its Five Star Service available for purchase to all customers during the winter holiday travel period, no matter which cabin they book. Families and groups of three or more receive the service at a 50 percent discount.
American’s limited-time promotion is only available for travel between November 20 and January 10, 2021, at airports in Austin, Boston, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, Philadelphia, Phoenix, San Francisco and Washington D.C.
The airline’s Five Star Service is a personalized airport experience that includes Flagship First Check-In, access to the Admirals Club lounge, escort to the departure gate, boarding on-demand and priority re-accommodation, Curbside greeting and escort to luggage retrieval.
AAdvantage members can also use miles to book Five Star Service at the discounted rate.
In addition, Admirals Club lounges will reopen at John Wayne Airport, Raleigh-Durham International Airport and Tampa International Airport, starting November 17. American has now reopened 24 lounges across 20 U.S. cities with modified food and drink service.
Starting November 30, the airline is toasting to the holiday season with premium wines such as Collusion Cabernet Sauvignon and Marine Dubard Le Mont Sauvignon Blanc or Bernard Lonclas Selection champagne available for purchase by the bottle in select cities.
The carrier remains dedicated to caring for the health and safety of customers and team members and has made changes to its Admirals Club lounges. Travelers should be ready for mandatory facial coverings, glass shields at service desks, foot-operated door openers, hand sanitizer stations and more.
