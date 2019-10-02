American Airlines’ Pilots Asking for Compensation for 737 MAX Grounding
Donald Wood October 02, 2019
The union representing pilots from American Airlines is asking for compensation from lost pay after the worldwide grounding of the Boeing 737 MAX fleet due to two deadly crashes.
According to Reuters.com, Allied Pilots Association President Captain Eric Ferguson said at a conference in Texas Tuesday that American pilots are looking for the same commitment from airline officials that Southwest Airlines offered its employees.
Southwest CEO Gary Kelly stated last month the airline would share any reimbursement from Boeing with its pilots and other workers. Ferguson said the American pilots are “looking for the same thing” after overall flying hours have decreased as a result of MAX cancellations.
American extended the cancellation deadline through December 3, which has resulted in approximately 140 canceled flights per day.
“The effect has been real and calculable,” Ferguson told Reuters.
Boeing is currently in negotiations with impacted customers over the financial impact of the grounding and the manufacturer has paused the deliveries of more than 250 MAX planes which are still being built in Seattle.
As for when the 737 MAX planes will be allowed to fly again, a new report stated pilots from Southwest Airlines believe the grounded aircraft could remain out of commission until March.
Southwest officials revealed it would need between 45 and 60 days after government regulators unground the plane to begin serving customers with the impacted 737 MAX fleet again.
