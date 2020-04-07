American Airlines Raises $2 Million for Red Cross COVID-19 Relief
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Patrick Clarke April 07, 2020
American Airlines has raised more than $2 million in support of the American Red Cross' relief efforts during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, including generating more than $1 million in the first 24 hours of the campaign—a record mark for any Red Cross partner.
Now through April 30, AAdvantage members who donate at least $25 to the COVID-19 relief fund will earn 10 miles for every dollar.
Branded Airline and Hotel Google Search Volume DropsHotel & Resort
United Considers Resumption of US-China FlightsAirlines & Airports
Airport CEO Believes Health Tests for Passengers to Become...Airlines & Airports
Los Cabos Suspends Tourism For AprilDestination & Tourism
Donations designated to the outbreak will assist the Red Cross in maintaining a sufficient blood supply; ensuring critical relief services; investing in technology and training for counseling, financial assistance and other relief services virtually; providing new cleaning protocols for shelters, food service spaces and emergency response vehicles; increasing health screenings of volunteers and employees who provide disaster relief services and providing safe, socially distanced lodging accommodations for volunteers.
"American Airlines has been a standout partner with the American Red Cross and chooses to use the power of their brand to assist those in need, whether for disaster relief or a health emergency like COVID-19," said Don Herring, Chief Development Officer for the American Red Cross, in a statement. "I have been amazed by the tremendous generosity of AAdvantage members during this critical time. From the bottom of my heart, I thank each and every person who has made a contribution to support the life-saving mission of the Red Cross."
"Here at American, one of our most important missions is partnering with organizations that are dedicated to helping others all over the world. This virus is affecting many people, but we know that assisting the Red Cross will help give people access to trained staff and volunteers who can assist with mass care, health and mental health services, immediate disaster relief, as well as support the nation’s blood supply," added Ron DeFeo, Senior Vice President of Global Engagement for American Airlines. "We will continue to give our financial support and stand in solidarity with the Red Cross as its team fights against the pandemic."
Travelers can visit RedCross.org to donate to COVID-19 relief efforts and start earning bonus miles.
We’ve already raised $2 million for the @RedCross COVID-19 relief fund. And thanks to our generous customers, more than $1 million was raised within the first 24 hours.https://t.co/dZfWXrqgyF— American Airlines (@AmericanAir) April 6, 2020
For more information on American Airlines, United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Patrick Clarke
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS