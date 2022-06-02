American Airlines Restarts Year-Round Flights Between Bermuda and NYC
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Lacey Pfalz June 02, 2022
American Airlines will be restarting its year-round daily flights from New York City’s John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Bermuda’s L.F. Wade International Airport (BDA) beginning November 3, 2022.
The route had been canceled previously due to the pandemic.
The flights are around 90-minutes long between New York and Bermuda.
“We are thrilled to welcome back American Airlines’ daily flights from New York City to Bermuda,” said Charles H. Jeffers II, Bermuda Tourism Authority CEO. “It’s another sign that travel in Bermuda is back in 2022 — and with a 90-minute flight time between the destinations, the island will be the perfect place for a vacation in the upcoming months.”
“The return of year-round daily flights between Bermuda and key markets such as JFK is fantastic news for Bermuda,” said Lawrence Scott JP, MP, Bermuda Minister of Transport. “Our team is focused on delivering robust scheduling to key markets over the next year as part of our strategic recovery.”
