American Airlines To Begin Daily Service Between Miami and Anguilla

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Lacey Pfalz December 28, 2021

Anguilla officials welcome AA flight
Anguilla officials welcome AA flight (photo by Brian Major)

American Airlines and the Anguilla Tourist Board have announced that starting April 2, 2022, the airline will begin daily service between Miami International Airport (MIA) and the island’s Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport (AXA).

Due to the island’s popularity, service between Anguilla and Miami began twice weekly on December 11, 2021. From January 5 through March 31, 2022, the route will expand to three flights a week before the daily service begins.

Flights from Miami will depart each day from Miami International Airport at 10:50 a.m. and will arrive in Anguilla at 2:49 p.m. Flights from Anguilla to Miami will depart from Clayton J. Lloyd International Airport at 3:40 p.m. and arrive in Miami at 5:53 p.m.

“We embarked on this journey with American Airlines with the objective of securing daily, year-round service to our island,” declared the Hon. Premier of Anguilla, Dr. Ellis Webster.

“We are immensely gratified that this goal has been achieved ahead of schedule. It is a testament to the overwhelming demand for our wonderful tourism product, and to American Airlines’ confidence in the experience and capability of our outstanding team on island, to support and promote their operation.”

The new schedule is available for purchase. To book a flight, please visit American Airlines’ website. To learn more about traveling to Anguilla, please click here.

For the latest insights on travel to Anguilla, check out the guide below:

