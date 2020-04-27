American Airlines to Enhance Cleaning and Provide PPE
American Airlines has announced that it is enhancing its cleaning procedures and will now provide customers with personal protective equipment (PPE) to prioritize the health and wellness of its team members and passengers.
Cleaning procedures will be enhanced this week and will expand to every mainline and regional flight over time.
Comprehensive cleaning procedures will be expanded from longer stops to every mainline flight.
A disinfectant approved by the Environmental Protection Agency will be used to clean customer areas, tray tables, seatbelt buckles, armrests, window shades and seatback screens. It also includes wiping door and overhead bin handles.
Team member areas will also be enhanced as well as cockpit surfaces.
American will also provide PPE to customers, including face masks and sanitizing wipes or gels, starting in early May.
“We are looking out for our customers’ well-being to give them peace of mind while they travel with us,” said Kurt Stache, senior vice president of customer experience. “We’re moving quickly on these enhancements and we’ll continue to improve the travel experience for our customers and team members as we navigate these times together.”
Masks will also be required for flight attendants during every mainline and regional flight beginning May 1.
There will also be a drawer in each galley that has extra supplies, including masks for flight attendants and pilots, and other sanitizing items.
“Our team members on the frontline are truly going above and beyond during this time,” continued Stache. “Their commitment is nothing short of incredible and we will continue to work with them to make sure they have the equipment they need to feel safe.”
American also noted that cleaning practices have always met or exceeded all guidelines set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and that all of American Airlines’ mainline aircraft and most of its regional aircraft are already equipped with High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters. Cabin air is changed approximately 15 to 30 times per hour, or once every two to four minutes, which is the standard for hospitals.
Gate areas, ticket counters, passenger service counters, baggage service offices and team member rooms on the ground are also cleaned more frequently and American is encouraging social distancing and discouraging crowding at the gate.
