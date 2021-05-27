American Airlines To Provide Fliers With Skillshare and Rosetta Stone
May 27, 2021
Beginning June 1, American Airlines will provide free Rosetta Stone and Skillshare access during flights as part of the expansion of its Lifestyle inflight entertainment portfolio.
American Airlines is the first airline to provide its customers with online learning as part of its inflight entertainment portfolio. Customers can choose from more than 150 creative, productivity or language classes to stimulate their minds while they’re flying.
Rosetta Stone will offer language learning lessons in German, French, Spanish, Japanese, Italian and Chinese, with more to be added later. With Skillshare, fliers can take lessons in illustration, design, photography, writing, gardening and more. The Lifestyle portfolio of inflight entertainment also provides access to Calm and concert performances.
To start accessing these new features, turn your smart device on airplane mode and connect to the “AA-Inflight” signal. All of the entertainment options are available at aainflight.com. These new learning tools are available for every flight.
“The importance of personal enrichment has grown over the past year, but so have the varying priorities competing for our attention,” said Clarissa Sebastian, Managing Director of Premium Customer Experience and Onboard Products. “We are thrilled to team up with Rosetta Stone and Skillshare to introduce new, interactive ways for our customers to spend their time with us."
