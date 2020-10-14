American Airlines Upgrades AAdvantage Loyalty Program
October 14, 2020
American Airlines announced enhancements to its AAdvantage loyalty program to make it easier for travelers to achieve elite status in 2021 and adding a new rewards menu.
The 2021 AAdvantage program will allow customers the chance to immediately start earning elite status in 2021, with the airline counting all qualifying flight activity flown in the fourth quarter of 2020 toward next year’s qualifications.
As part of the changes to the loyalty program, the carrier announced it would also waive the elite qualifying dollar requirement for Gold, Platinum and Platinum Pro if members spend $30,000 on purchases with their eligible AAdvantage credit cards.
Elite status achieved in 2021 is valid through January 31, 2023.
“We realize this year has been challenging for our members, so we’re happy to provide more ways to achieve more rewards,” AAdvantage program President Rick Elieson said. “We thank our members for their continued loyalty, and we look forward to our continued relationship both on the ground and inflight as we head towards 2021.”
American also launched a curated menu of rewards, including systemwide upgrades, Admirals Club day passes, bonus AAdvantage miles and more. Earlier this year, AAdvantage Gold, Platinum, Platinum Pro and Executive Platinum elite members had their status automatically extended to January 31, 2022.
As of October 1, elite members also enjoy benefits such as priority access, upgrades privileges, access to Preferred and Main Cabin Extra Seats and same-day confirmed flight changes during their journey on Basic Economy fares.
