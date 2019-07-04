Last updated: 02:02 PM ET, Thu July 04 2019

American Flight Makes Emergency Landing

Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli July 04, 2019

American Airlines
PHOTO: American Airlines plane in flight. (photo via Flickr/Eric Salard)

An American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing Thursday morning upon completion of its route from Chicago O’Hare to at Logan International Airport in Boston.

The plane’s pilot declared an emergency after an indicator light in the cockpit warned of a possible mechanical issue.

But one passenger said it was more specific than that.

Chicago resident Nicholas Kania tweeted that passengers were told that the wing flaps were not working.

The plane was taken out of service.

It’s the second time in two days an American flight needed to make a difficult landing.

On Wednesday, Flight 1136 from Charlotte to Chicago O’Hare landed with a flat tire, fortunately without incident. Passengers were able to deplane on the runway and were transported by bus to the terminal.

That aircraft also was taken out of service and was inspected.

For more information on American Airlines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Hartsfield Jackson International airport in Atlanta, Georgia, USA

Airports Opening Terminal Tourism Options for Non-Travelers

Boeing Pledges $100 Million Support To 737 Max Victims’ Families

Delta Flight Crew Detains Passenger After His Attempt to Enter Cockpit

Emirates Has Round-Trip International Deals Starting as Low as $449

DC Airport Will Suspend Operations During President Trump's Fourth of July Event

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS