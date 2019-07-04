American Flight Makes Emergency Landing
Airlines & Airports American Airlines Rich Thomaselli July 04, 2019
An American Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing Thursday morning upon completion of its route from Chicago O’Hare to at Logan International Airport in Boston.
The plane’s pilot declared an emergency after an indicator light in the cockpit warned of a possible mechanical issue.
But one passenger said it was more specific than that.
Chicago resident Nicholas Kania tweeted that passengers were told that the wing flaps were not working.
Just landed in @AmericanAir flight AA1172 to emergency vehicles. We were told wing flaps weren’t working. This was after other mechanical issues in Chicago. Landed at high speeds, and just, yikes all around. Retire this plane? pic.twitter.com/0cExoMnIUG— Nicholas Kania (@Emmett24) July 4, 2019
The plane was taken out of service.
It’s the second time in two days an American flight needed to make a difficult landing.
On Wednesday, Flight 1136 from Charlotte to Chicago O’Hare landed with a flat tire, fortunately without incident. Passengers were able to deplane on the runway and were transported by bus to the terminal.
That aircraft also was taken out of service and was inspected.
For more information on American Airlines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Rich Thomaselli
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS