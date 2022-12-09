Last updated: 03:04 PM ET, Fri December 09 2022

American, JetBlue Expand Northeast Alliance With Flights From New York, Boston

American Airlines and JetBlue Airways announced various new nonstop destinations from New York’s LaGuardia Airport, Newark Liberty International Airport and Boston Logan International Airport in 2023.

In spring 2023, JetBlue will introduce nonstop flights between LaGuardia and Atlanta; Hyannis, Massachusetts; Nassau, Bahamas; and Bermuda, pending government approval.

Next summer, the airline will offer customers Mint on nonstop flights between Newark and Aruba, while reintroducing service between New Jersey and Montego Bay, Jamaica.

JetBlue also plans to expand its service to Canada with daily summer seasonal service between Boston and Vancouver, British Columbia. The new route will complement the airline’s service between New York and Vancouver, which launched earlier this year as part of the Northeast Alliance (NEA).

American is also adding six new cities from New York, with nonstop flights between LaGuardia and Birmingham, Buffalo, Greenville, Columbia, Grand Rapids and Knoxville. The carrier will also expand its summer seasonal flying between LaGuardia and Asheville, N.C, to year-round service.

“Giving customers more choices for travel is a critical part of the Northeast Alliance,” American Vice President Anmol Bhargava said. “We are pleased that with our partner, JetBlue, we will now serve 45 of the top 50 domestic markets from LaGuardia.”

In addition, American will add another frequency between Boston Logan International Airport and Louisville, Kentucky.

The NEA will offer nearly 300 daily departures from New York’s John F. Kennedy Airport and serve 49 of the top 50 global markets in 2023. Across New York’s three major airports, the NEA will fly more than 500 daily departures next year, as well as nearly 200 daily departures from Boston.

