American, Southwest Airlines Defying State Order Barring Vaccine Mandates

COVID-19 Vaccine travel
COVID-19 Vaccine travel. (photo via gesrey / iStock / Getty Images Plus)

American Airlines and Southwest Airlines announced they would comply with United States President Joe Biden’s executive order requiring employees to be vaccinated against coronavirus by December 8.

According to Reuters.com, the Texas-based airlines revealed they would not follow an order from Texas Governor Greg Abbott that barred vaccine mandates by employers, saying the federal order superseded Abbott’s power.

American and Southwest said they have asked U.S.-based employees to submit proof of vaccination by November 24. Abbott’s executive order declared the federal government was "bullying" many private entities into imposing COVID-19 vaccine mandates.

A spokesperson for American said Abbot’s executive order “does not change anything” for the company. Southwest representatives added the carrier “would be expected to comply with the President's Order to remain compliant as a federal contractor.”

Some employees working for carriers in the U.S. have called the vaccine mandates unconstitutional and authoritarian, with six United Airlines workers filing a federal lawsuit claiming they faced “intrusive inquiries about their medical conditions or religious beliefs” when seeking exemptions.

As a result, a Texas court issued an order restraining United from placing any employee who receives religious or medical exemptions from the company for COVID-19 vaccinations on unpaid leave through October 26.

Earlier this week, infectious-disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said he doesn’t believe coronavirus vaccine mandates will be required for passengers on domestic flights “in the near future.”

