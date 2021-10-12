Dr. Fauci Doesn’t See Vaccine Mandates for Domestic Flights ‘In the Near Future’
Infectious-disease expert Dr. Anthony Fauci said in a recent interview that he doesn’t believe coronavirus vaccine mandates will be required for passengers on domestic flights “in the near future.”
According to The Hill, Fauci spoke to Dana Bash on CNN’s “State of the Union” on Sunday and said that while several government bodies are discussing the possibility of mandating proof of vaccination for all international and domestic flights, he doesn’t see it happening “immediately.”
When Fauci was asked if he would support an air travel vaccine mandate that could into effect for the holidays, the chief medical adviser for United States President Joe Biden said the administration has been discussing the idea for months.
“On the table is the issue of mandates for vaccine,” Fauci said. “It’s always discussable, we always wind up discussing it, but right now I don’t see that immediately.”
California Senator Dianne Feinstein introduced a bill in September that would require that all domestic airline passengers show proof of a full COVID-19 vaccination, negative test result or recent recovery from the virus.
Last month, Virginia Representative Don Beyer also proposed legislation to require proof of vaccination or a negative test for domestic airline passengers and travelers on Amtrak trains.
In past interviews, Fauci said he would support a vaccine mandate for domestic flights if President Biden, his administration and the science community felt it would be best for the country.
Starting in November, international travelers will have to show proof of vaccination and a negative test to enter the U.S.
