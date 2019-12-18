American, United Announce New International Routes
December 18, 2019
Representatives for American Airlines and United Airlines announced Wednesday the carriers would be launching new international routes in 2020.
American officials revealed the carrier would debut the first and only year-round service from Portland, Oregon, to London along with Atlantic Joint Business partner British Airways, starting June 1.
British Airways will operate the flights between Portland International Airport and Heathrow Airport. In addition, American revealed it would launch eight new transatlantic routes for summer 2020 alongside joint business partners Iberia and Finnair.
“Our partnerships mean more new routes and more options for our customers around the world,” American Senior Vice President Vasu Raja said in a statement. “With this new British Airways flight between London and Portland, American and our partners will offer more than 1,000 flights every week between North America and Europe.”
United also announced a new route Wednesday, as the airline revealed it would launch a new daily nonstop service from its hub at San Francisco International Airport to Dublin, Ireland beginning June 5, 2020.
When the California-to-Ireland flights kick-off, United will be the only airline to offer daily service direct to Dublin from the West Coast. The route will be operated with United’s fleet of Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner planes.
“Dublin and the Silicon Valley are two regions synonymous with big tech,” United Vice President Patrick Quayle said in a statement. “Many global tech companies have a major footprint in both regions, and they need a carrier with an extensive worldwide network to help conveniently connect their business. As the only U.S. airline to serve Ireland from the West Coast, United is uniquely suited to provide the connectivity these companies and economies need to continue thriving.”
In addition, Frontier Airlines also announced it would be adding 25 new nonstop routes starting in March 2020, including several international flights.
