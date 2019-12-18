Frontier Airlines Adding 25 New Routes in 2020
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood December 18, 2019
For travelers flying on a budget, Frontier Airlines will be adding 25 new nonstop routes starting in March 2020.
The low-cost carrier announced Wednesday it would add three daily flights from Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport to Miami and San Juan beginning April 23; and San Salvador, El Salvador on June 18.
Frontier is also adding seven routes from Miami International Airport starting in April, including to destinations such as Austin, Guatemala City, Long Island, Ontario, San Salvador, Santo Domingo and Trenton.
American, United Announce New International RoutesAirlines & Airports
State Department Updates Mexico Travel AdvisoryImpacting Travel
GPS Transponders Will Be Added to All Commercial Aircraft by 2020Airlines & Airports
Gender Equity Remains a Challenge for Travel IndustryFeatures & Advice
“Frontier is among the fastest-growing airlines in the U.S. and we are excited to introduce 25 new routes including more flights from Newark, expansion in the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico and new flights to Guatemala City and San Salvador,” Frontier senior vice president Daniel Shurz said in a statement. “We recognize the demand for affordable air travel in these communities and are proud to bring our brand of ‘Low Fares Done Right’ to these sought-after destinations.”
Travelers flying to the New York City area will have nine new flights from Newark Liberty International Airport, including daily trips to Cancun, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, Denver, Ontario, Raleigh/Durham, Santiago, Santo Domingo and Tampa.
As for the flights from Ontario, California, Frontier is adding routes to Guatemala City, Las Vegas and San Salvador, while the airline will boast daily flights from San Juan to Boston, Chicago and Santo Domingo starting in April.
Frontier will operate all of its new flights with its fleet of Airbus A320 planes.
In addition, Frontier’s newest base in Miami will open in March 2020 and grow to more than 100 flight attendants and 30 pilots within the first three months. The airline’s base commitment in South Florida will also allow for flexibility when scheduling flights and increased reliability.
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS