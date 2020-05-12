Boeing CEO Says at Least One Airline Will Fail Due to Pandemic
Rich Thomaselli May 12, 2020
David Calhoun, the new CEO of Boeing, said on national television this morning that at least one airline could go under due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Calhoun, who took over his own troubled company in January, was asked by Savannah Guthrie on NBC’s Today show this morning “Do you think there might be a major U.S. carrier that just has to go out of business?”
Said Calhoun: “Yes, most likely.”
The CEO did not speculate on which airline would be most at risk to fold, but the entire industry is facing a crisis.
Demand for air travel is off 90 percent compared to last year, and virtually every U.S. airline has been forced to take grants and loans made available by the federal government as part of a stimulus package.
Calhoun also said he did not think air travel would rebound by the fall, as many had hoped.
Here is the full interview:
