Boeing Making Additional Software Changes to Grounded 737 MAX
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood April 08, 2020
Boeing officials announced Tuesday it would be making two additional software updates to its fleet of grounded 737 MAX airplanes as the company works to gain regulatory approval to resume flights.
According to Reuters.com, Boeing said the issues involved possible faults in the flight control computer microprocessor and the potential disengagement of the autopilot feature during final approach.
The airplane manufacturer said the software update would remedy both issues, neither of which had been observed in flight. Company officials said they changes shouldn’t interfere with the forecasted mid-year return of the grounded MAX fleet to service.
While Boeing remains optimistic about getting the 737 back in the air, the Federal Aviation Administration revealed Tuesday it is still working with the company and that it “must demonstrate compliance with all certification standards.”
Sources told Reuters a critical certification test flight scheduled for April could be pushed back to May or later.
Boeing announced Sunday it would indefinitely shut down its Seattle-area airplane production due to the continued spread of the coronavirus.
The federal government also asked Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to accept federal assistance after he previously denied the possibility of government equity stakes in exchange for the aid.
For more information on United States
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS