Last updated: 01:42 PM ET, Wed April 08 2020

Boeing Making Additional Software Changes to Grounded 737 MAX

Airlines & Airports Donald Wood April 08, 2020

Boeing facility in Everett, Washington
PHOTO: Boeing facility in Everett, Washington. (photo via rvolkan/iStock Unreleased)

Boeing officials announced Tuesday it would be making two additional software updates to its fleet of grounded 737 MAX airplanes as the company works to gain regulatory approval to resume flights.

According to Reuters.com, Boeing said the issues involved possible faults in the flight control computer microprocessor and the potential disengagement of the autopilot feature during final approach.

The airplane manufacturer said the software update would remedy both issues, neither of which had been observed in flight. Company officials said they changes shouldn’t interfere with the forecasted mid-year return of the grounded MAX fleet to service.

While Boeing remains optimistic about getting the 737 back in the air, the Federal Aviation Administration revealed Tuesday it is still working with the company and that it “must demonstrate compliance with all certification standards.”

Sources told Reuters a critical certification test flight scheduled for April could be pushed back to May or later.

Boeing announced Sunday it would indefinitely shut down its Seattle-area airplane production due to the continued spread of the coronavirus.

The federal government also asked Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun to accept federal assistance after he previously denied the possibility of government equity stakes in exchange for the aid.

Donny Wood
