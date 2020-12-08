Last updated: 02:11 PM ET, Tue December 08 2020

Boeing Reports More 737 MAX Order Cancellations Despite Recertification

December 08, 2020

Boeing 737 MAX
PHOTO: The Boeing 737 MAX. (photo via Karol Ciesluk/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Despite an upcoming return to service, Boeing reported more 737 MAX order cancellations.

According to The Associated Press, the airplane manufacturer announced another 88 orders for MAX jets were canceled in November, bringing the total of abandoned orders to 536 for the year.

During the same month, Boeing announced 27 new orders for the 737 MAX, but noted 25 of those aircraft were part of an order from Virgin Australia that replaces a larger order for 48 of the previously grounded planes.

Last week, Irish carrier Ryanair announced it would purchase 75 additional MAX aircraft, but that deal was not announced as part of last month’s financial reports.

In November, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) officially cleared the way for the 737 MAX to return to the sky, as the agency re-certified the troubled aircraft almost two years after it was grounded due to two fatal crashes.

The aviation industry was quick to react to the recertification and the first post-grounding, non-test flight for the MAX took place December 2, as the American Airlines aircraft carried members of the media between Dallas and Tulsa, Oklahoma.

The first post-grounding MAX flight with paying customers in the U.S. will take off on December 29.

