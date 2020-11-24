British Airways Selling Flight Memorabilia
Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli November 24, 2020
British Airways is appealing to av-geeks everywhere, as the airline is selling off memorabilia and items actually used during flights over the years.
In a fun story by Jack Guy of CNN, the airline is making a variety of things available for purchase, from the mundane to the unique.
That includes plates, cups, silverware, champagne flutes, hot towels – the hot part is up to you – blankets and slippers. The sale is underway and BA said it will let buyers "re-create a magical flying experience at home.” Just, you know, without that pesky takeoff and landing thing.
This is the first time BA has given people the opportunity "to get their hands on items from British Airways aircraft which have circled the globe hundreds of times," the airline said in a press release.
But it isn’t just pedestrian items. Imagine this – somebody in your house wants a drink. You get up and load the beverage selections onto ... an aircraft cart!
In addition, you can also purchase such "inflight dining items such as William Edwards plates, soup bowls, cups, saucers and even a butter dish for reasonable prices. Those who want to take it a step further can pick up bread baskets, hot towels hot towel plates, champagne flutes, coasters and even the Club World casserole dish."
