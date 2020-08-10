Cancun Travel on Rise as Airport Hosts Record Flights Since COVID-19 Outbreak
Airlines & Airports Donald Wood August 10, 2020
Officials from Cancun International Airport announced it hosted the highest number of arriving and departing flights this weekend since the coronavirus outbreak shut down travel in March.
According to The Riviera Maya News, airport managing company Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR) said the Cancun airport hosted 639 flights this weekend, including 199 flights on Friday and another 222 on Saturday.
Of the 218 flights registered on Sunday, 106 of the journeys were arrivals, with 62 being domestic and 44 being international. Of the 112 departures, 64 were national and 48 were international.
ASUR representatives said the international flights included those from key sources of tourism arrivals, such as Atlanta, Austin, Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas, Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Orlando and more.
Airport officials also said that several airlines have stepped up international service, including American, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit and United.
Earlier today, the Transportation Security Administration said it screened 831,789 passengers on Sunday, surpassing the 800,000 mark for the first time since the viral pandemic began, according to CNN.com.
When compared to the 2019 numbers during the same period, the total was only 31 percent of the more than 2.6 million people TSA officers screened on the same day last year. On average, traffic is about 27 percent of last year’s totals.
