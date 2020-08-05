Last updated: 02:26 PM ET, Wed August 05 2020

Cancun Airport Reports Increased Passenger Traffic

Destination & Tourism August 05, 2020

Cancun beach
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASUR), the company that manages Cancun International Airport, announced that this past weekend, after four months of barely operating amid the COVID-19 pandemic, the airport finally surpassed 200 single-day operations.

On Saturday, August 1, 2020, the airport reported running 207 scheduled flights, 101 being arrivals, 57 domestic and 44 international; and 106 departures, 58 being national and 48 international.

ASUR revealed that the international flights came from or were bound for U.S. cities, including Atlanta, Baltimore, Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas, Denver, Detroit, Philadelphia, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Los Angeles, Miami, Minneapolis, New York, Salt Lake City; as well as Havana, Cuba; the Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago; and Montreal and Toronto, Canada.

The international airlines flying to and from Cancun over the weekend were Air Canada, Air Transat, American, Delta, Frontier, JetBlue, Southwest, Spirit, Sun Country, United and West Jet, reported Riviera Maya News.

On July 31, the Cancun Hotel Association also said that its sector had experienced occupancy increases in Cancun itself, as well as in neighboring Puerto Morelos and Isla Mujeres. The Association reported that rates in Cancun had risen to 26.6 percent, while occupancies were measured at 24.8 percent in Puerto Morelos and 26.2 percent in the Continental Zone of Isla Mujeres.

The Hotel Association also noted that 53 area hotels, comprising over 11,800 guest rooms, still remain closed.

