Last updated: 02:35 PM ET, Sun March 20 2022

Caribbean Airlines To Relaunch Flights From Fort Lauderdale to Trinidad

Airlines & Airports Rich Thomaselli March 20, 2022

Tropical bay surrounded by the Caribbean Sea on the north coast of Tobago.
Tropical bay surrounded by the Caribbean Sea on the north coast of Tobago. (photo via iStock/Getty Images Plus/DebraLee Wiseberg)

The last month or so in the travel industry has been nothing short of a pleasant surprise.

With positive cases of COVID-19 dropping in much of the world, and more and more countries relaxing – if not outright eliminating – the strict protocols that have been in place for two years now, it has had a trickle-down effect on virtually every aspect of travel.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
New Routes
small airplane on world map
Santo Domingo Dominican Republic

Arajet Airlines Launches as Dominican National Carrier

Delta plane on tarmac

Delta Reveals New and Returning European Routes, Destinations

A beach in Montego Bay, Jamaica

Jamaica Adds New Nonstop Service from American Airlines

Frontier Airlines plane.

Frontier Airlines Adding 27 New Routes, Two Mexican Destinations

Breeze Airways

Breeze Airways, Avelo Airlines Announce New Routes

That is especially true of the Caribbean, where most of the island nations are heavily reliant on tourism to sustain their respective economies.

In that regard, Caribbean Airlines this week decided to relaunch another international route.

The carrier will start up its flights from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Trinidad again beginning May 20, according to the Caribbean Journal.

“The return of service to Fort Lauderdale comes just in time to facilitate Summer travel bookings,” Caribbean Airlines said in a statement. “It also complements the airline’s current schedule to Miami and Orlando. The addition of this third Florida destination to the Caribbean Airlines network, gives customers more flexibility and a choice of convenient travel times between Florida and Trinidad.”

The nonstop flight from FLL to Trinidad’s Piarco International Airport takes about four hours. The route will operate twice weekly on Fridays and Saturdays.

It’s just another sign of travel’s comeback from the pandemic, particularly for the islands. To hear more about which countries are open and which destinations are making it easier for tourists to enter, tune into Episode 22 of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon.

For more information on Trinidad and Tobago

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Rich Thomaselli

Rich Thomaselli
Delta Air Lines CEO, Ed Bastian.

Delta CEO Says Cost of Oil Will Affect Ticket Prices

Delta Air Lines

TSA To Invest More Than $781 Million in New X-Ray Scanners

American Airlines Bringing Back In-Flight Alcohol Sales

Spirit Airlines Adds New Markets From Las Vegas

Airline CEOs Say Travel Demand Soars Despite Higher Airfare

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS