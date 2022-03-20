Caribbean Airlines To Relaunch Flights From Fort Lauderdale to Trinidad
Rich Thomaselli March 20, 2022
The last month or so in the travel industry has been nothing short of a pleasant surprise.
With positive cases of COVID-19 dropping in much of the world, and more and more countries relaxing – if not outright eliminating – the strict protocols that have been in place for two years now, it has had a trickle-down effect on virtually every aspect of travel.
That is especially true of the Caribbean, where most of the island nations are heavily reliant on tourism to sustain their respective economies.
In that regard, Caribbean Airlines this week decided to relaunch another international route.
The carrier will start up its flights from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport to Trinidad again beginning May 20, according to the Caribbean Journal.
“The return of service to Fort Lauderdale comes just in time to facilitate Summer travel bookings,” Caribbean Airlines said in a statement. “It also complements the airline’s current schedule to Miami and Orlando. The addition of this third Florida destination to the Caribbean Airlines network, gives customers more flexibility and a choice of convenient travel times between Florida and Trinidad.”
The nonstop flight from FLL to Trinidad’s Piarco International Airport takes about four hours. The route will operate twice weekly on Fridays and Saturdays.
It’s just another sign of travel’s comeback from the pandemic, particularly for the islands. To hear more about which countries are open and which destinations are making it easier for tourists to enter, tune into Episode 22 of Complete Caribbean: A TravelPulse Podcast with Brian Major and Sarah Greaves-Gabbadon.
