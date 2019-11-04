Delta Adds More Regional Flights From Atlanta Hub
Delta Air Lines announced Monday it would be expanding regional service in Georgia from its central hub in Atlanta.
Officials from Delta revealed Albany, Brunswick, Columbus and Valdosta would see one additional daily frequency to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport beginning next spring.
The additional service will increase seat capacity to and from the Georgia communities by 35 percent in 2020. In addition, the airline will add a fourth peak-day round-trip from Albany, Brunswick and Valdosta and a fifth peak-day round-trip from Columbus.
“With more than 200 destinations served from Hartsfield-Jackson, including recently added nonstop service to destinations including Havana, Seoul and Shanghai, these communities now have even more connections across the globe while supporting economic development here at home,” Delta Senior Vice President Joe Esposito said in a statement.
As for start dates of the additional service, the new flights to Brunswick will begin on May 22, 2020, while the increased flying to and from Albany, Columbus and Valdosta will start on June 8, 2020.
The Albany and Valdosta flights, as well as three of the four Brunswick frequencies, will be operated by Delta Connection carrier SkyWest, while Endeavor Air will operate the Columbus flights as well as the remaining Brunswick frequency.
“With roots in Georgia dating back to 1924, Delta Air Lines has helped put our state on the map as a gateway to the global economy,” Georgia Governor Brian P. Kemp said. “Delta serves 80 percent of key U.S. destinations within a two-hour flight from Atlanta, and as these new flights begin operating, they will open new doors for economic growth in every corner of our state.”
“I am grateful for Delta's partnership and their continued investment in Georgia,” Governor Kemp continued.
