Last updated: 10:18 AM ET, Wed August 17 2022

Delta Air Lines Adding More Flights to South Korea

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood August 17, 2022

Seoul, South Korea.
Seoul, South Korea. (photo via Delta Air Lines Media)

Delta Air Lines announced it would increase the frequency of its nonstop service between Seattle-Tacoma International Airport and Seoul-Incheon International Airport, starting on December 13.

The three-times-per-week service will complement the carrier’s existing daily operations and partner Korean Air’s five-times-weekly service, bringing the total frequency to 15 flights a week.

The airline’s Seoul services will operate on the latest Airbus 330-900neo aircraft, featuring Delta One suites, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin services. The added flights also provide a new time channel option for customers connecting to Asia via Incheon, the joint venture’s hub.

“Korea travel demand has strongly rebounded since the reopening in April, leading recovery in Asia,” Delta Vice President Matteo Curcio said. “With our increased flights between Incheon and Seattle, more passengers will be able to enjoy our best-in-class travel experience during the winter travel season.”

Delta’s operations from Atlanta and Detroit to Incheon resumed daily service on August 2, and Minneapolis service is scheduled to return on October 29. With the additional frequency from Seattle in December, the carrier will increase the capacity on the U.S.-Korea network by 10 percent compared with 2019.

Service from Los Angeles to Haneda Airport in Japan will start operating three times weekly before moving to daily on December 1. The airline will also create a new daily service between Honolulu and Haneda on December 1.

