Last updated: 10:40 AM ET, Tue February 23 2021

Delta Air Lines Helping Travelers Meet COVID-19 Requirements

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood February 23, 2021

Delta Air Lines plane.
PHOTO: Delta Air Lines plane. (photo via Delta Air Lines Media)

Delta Air Lines is looking to help travelers meet new negative COVID-19 test requirements through a suite of innovative technological advancements.

One option available from the carrier is having the coronavirus tests shipped directly to the customer’s door or available for pickup locally. Through third-party testing providers, travelers can gain the negative test needed to travel before heading to the airport.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
Beach in Cancun

COVID-19 Rules Remain in Place at Cancun Beaches as Local...

Hotel employee wearing a face mask

CDC Recommends Hotel Workers Receive Early COVID-19 Vaccine Shots

San Juan, Puerto Rico resort skyline on Condado Beach.

gallery icon Puerto Rico Travel Restrictions: Things Tourists Should Know...

A family enjoying a day at the beach

The Benefits of Taking a Vacation Right Now

Delta passengers can also use the airline’s interactive travel requirements tool to safely plan travel by listing COVID-19 test requirements, quarantine restrictions, additional paperwork needed and other local government information.

If a negative test is required, the tool will detail the types of tests accepted and give travelers a platform to upload the information, which will be approved via a “Test Verified” screen on mobile devices.

“We are building an experience that offers flexibility and control for customers, even as their needs change,” Delta Chief Customer Experience Officer Bill Lentsch said. “These new testing options will ensure that every customer has the information they need to choose the test that is right for them.”

Travelers with questions can use the Delta Virtual Assistant to connect with a live representative for in-the-moment assistance and make changes to travel plans. The airline plans to add even more in-home coronavirus testing options in the coming weeks, as well as incorporating additional in-person testing options.

Earlier this month, Delta announced it would continue blocking middle seats and limit capacity on all flights departing through April 30.

For more information on Delta Air Lines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
United Airlines' Boeing 737 taking off.

Another United Plane Made Emergency Landing Due to Engine Issue

United Airlines

United Grounds Boeing 777 Fleet in Wake of Incident

TSA Wants 6,000 More Security Personnel by Summer

United Engine Catches Fire, Drops Debris on Denver Suburb

Airlines Add New Routes To Florida Keys

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS