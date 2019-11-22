Delta Air Lines Announces Aircraft Changes for Several Key Routes
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood November 22, 2019
Delta Air Lines announced it is enhancing the onboard customer experience on several of its most popular routes this fall.
The airline’s Boeing 777 and Boeing 767-400 fleets are undergoing modifications to refresh their interiors ahead of their addition to more international routes from Los Angeles and New York.
US DOT Approves Venture Between Delta, European AirlinesAirlines & Airports
2019 Black Friday and Cyber Monday Hotel Deals Around the USHotel & Resort
New Study Breaks Down Customer Satisfaction With Travel Apps,...Features & Advice
In addition, all Delta flights on the transcontinental route between Los Angeles and New York will now be flown with Boeing 767-300 aircraft. The airline hopes the upgrades will deliver comfort and consistency to more customers.
Delta now operates flights from Los Angeles International Airport to Paris, Shanghai, Sydney and Tokyo Haneda using a fleet of overhauled Boeing 777 planes. The aircraft feature four branded seat products, including the Delta One suite, Delta Premium Select, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin. The planes also boast seat-back entertainment screens at every seat.
As the carrier’s flights from New York’s JFK and Boston Logan to London-Heathrow, they will be operated with Boeing 767-400s. In Spring 2020, Delta will also start flying the Boeing 767 between JFK and Sao Paulo.
The airline also switched to an all Boeing 767-300 fleet of planes to service the competitive JFK-to-LAX route, which offer direct aisle access to customers seated in the Delta One cabin and fewer middle seats and more space for passengers in Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin seats.
Earlier this month, Delta revealed its reinvented international Main Cabin service, which features a focus on the carrier’s passengers through welcome cocktails, hot towel service, bistro-style dining and more.
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS