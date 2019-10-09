Delta Air Lines Announces New Flights Between Seattle, Tampa
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood October 09, 2019
Delta Air Lines announced Tuesday it would launch new daily service from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport to Tampa International Airport on March 11, 2020.
The flights between Washington and Florida will be operated on a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, featuring First Class, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin seating. The planes also boast free entertainment on seatback screens, Delta Studio, Wi-Fi and power accessible from every seat.
Travelers looking to save money on their next adventure will be happy to learn Delta is offering discounted fares from Seattle to Tampa and other top leisure destinations this winter and spring.
“Tampa is another great addition to the more than 55 destinations we offer from Sea-Tac each year,” Delta Vice President Tony Gonchar said in a statement. “Customers can enjoy Delta's amazing seatback in-flight entertainment and still get to Tampa in time for a sunset dinner.”
“Delta has been an incredible partner since establishing SEA as its West Coast hub five years ago,” Sea-Tac Airport Managing Director Lance Lyttle said. “Along with their impressive evolution as the fastest-growing carrier at SEA, Delta is investing deeply in our community, airport and region. We congratulate Delta on adding service to Tampa.”
Passengers heading to Tampa will be able to enjoy some of the world's top beaches, lively entertainment, sports and nightlife venues, theme parks such as Busch Gardens and Adventure Islands and other famous Florida attractions.
For tourists looking to get away this winter, Delta is also offering service from Seattle to other leisure destinations, including Hawaii, Las Vegas, Mexico, Orlando, Phoenix, San Diego and more.
For more information on Delta Air Lines, Seattle, Tampa
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS