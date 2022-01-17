Last updated: 10:22 AM ET, Mon January 17 2022

Delta Air Lines Announces Updates to Diversity and Inclusivity Efforts

Delta Air Lines is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion.
Delta Air Lines is committed to diversity, equity and inclusion. (Image courtesy of Delta Air Lines)

Delta Air Lines has worked to create a more inclusive workplace and shared updates and progress on its goals to become an equitable, anti-racist organization.

The airline has focused on the recruitment of more ethnically diverse talent to fill new leadership roles, identified DEI managers and ambassadors in most operating divisions, fostered inclusive environments and more.

Delta also reimagined its talent strategy by increasing the number of external Black candidates for general manager, director and managing director from six percent to 19 percent, curated an apprenticeship program scheduled to launch in January and launched skills-first development on the carrier’s learning portal, iGrow.

To address inequity, the airline converted part-time reserve employees, 70 percent of whom were minorities, to full-time employees, and invested in its leadership’s equity education and understanding.

The carrier is also creating more opportunities for underrepresented groups, including becoming a founding member of OneTen, signing new partnerships with equity-focused organizations and stepping up inclusion training at every level of the company.

Delta continues to support Black business partners by spending $325 million with Black-owned businesses or 74 percent of the annual target.

