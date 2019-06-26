Delta Air Lines Expanding Winter Service From Seattle
Delta Air Lines knows travelers are focused on the summer, but the carrier is already looking ahead to the winter and its expanded service from Seattle-Tacoma International Airport.
Starting in December, Delta will offer expanded service from Seattle to popular leisure destinations, with an 18 percent increase in total winter season seats, including flights to Las Vegas being flown with the larger Boeing 737-800.
Delta will also offer five daily flights to four destinations in Hawaii, including Honolulu, Maui, Kona and Lihue. In addition, the airline will host daily non-stop service to Orlando and seasonal flights to Bozeman, Montana.
For travelers who are looking for convenient flights to Mexican beach resorts, Delta will also winter routes from Washington to Los Cabos every day and four weekly flights each to Puerto Vallarta and Cancun.
“The competition we've created has been a great thing for Seattle, with lower fares and higher standards of customer service, on and off our planes,” Delta Vice President Tony Gonchar said in a statement. “None of this would be possible without the strong support and spirit of partnership we share with the Port of Seattle. Delta is here to stay, and we're just getting started.”
The airline also announced expanded access to popular desert destinations to help travelers escape the cold, with four daily trips to Phoenix and twice daily service to Palm Springs, California, and Tucson, Arizona, starting December 21.
The winter growth continues a trend for Delta in Seattle, where the airline is growing by five percent this summer. Service from Seattle to destinations in the West region will expand through additional seats, with peak-day seats to Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Phoenix, San Diego and San Jose up 23 percent on average over summer 2018.
