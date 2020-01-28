Delta Air Lines Introduces Delta One on Atlanta-Bogota Route
Delta is upping the luxury factor on flights between Atlanta’s Hartfield Jackson International Airport (ATL) and Bogota El Dorado International Airport (BOG) by introducing its Delta One service.
Delta One will replace First Class beginning Feb. 4 on the flight departing Atlanta and on Feb. 5 on the flight departing Bogota. Delta currently operates daily service between Atlanta and Bogota using a 767-300ER aircraft during part of the year, and will now fly the route using this widebody aircraft year-round.
“Introducing Delta One on this important route is part of our strategy of elevating the customer experience at every opportunity and ensuring that our service is tailored to our customers’ needs in this market,” said Ricardo M. Garnica—Delta’s Sales Manager for Colombia. “We look forward to introducing all of the thoughtfully designed added touches from our Delta One service to our valued customers who travel on the Atlanta-Bogota route.”
Delta One upgrades an already luxurious experience for customers, adding those specially curated elements that have made Delta One service a favorite among business travelers including expanded meal service, lounge access, Sky Priority airport service with accelerated check-in, security and baggage handling, as well as complimentary noise-cancelling headphones and TUMI amenity kits. Customers who travel in Delta One will also continue to enjoy two (2) free checked bags and will be part of the first boarding group.
The Delta One cabin on this route will be equipped with 26 180-degree flatbed seats in a 1-2-1 configuration, with each seat offering direct aisle access and Westin Heavenly In-Flight Bedding.
Customers in Delta One will also enjoy a selection of three regionally tailored, chef-curated meals which they can pre-select a few days prior to their flight, paired with wines selected by Delta’s Master Sommelier Andrea Robinson. Extra-wide, high definition seatback screens will feature free in-flight entertainment through Delta Studio, which includes content from the airline’s recent partnership with Disney+.
Delta also offers new daily service between New York JFK and Bogota, which launched Dec. 21.
