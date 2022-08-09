Delta Air Lines Launches New Brand for Consolidated Business Travel Tools

Last updated: 02:46 PM ET, Tue August 09 2022

Delta Air Lines introduces Delta Business.
Delta Air Lines introduces Delta Business. (photo via Delta Air Lines Media)

Delta Air Lines announced it would rebrand its business travel tools, products and services under one, all-encompassing travel solution name: Delta Business.

Delta’s corporate and travel agency customers will now have the luxury of finding all the airline’s business travel offerings under one name, allowing them to take advantage of best-in-class services, premium benefits and award-winning account support.

One of the new services debuting under the Delta Business brand to United States-based B2B customers is self-service capabilities to issue digital Delta Sky Club passes and Complimentary Medallion Status.

Global Sales will also launch a Sustainability On-Demand dashboard for customers to track CO2 emissions, access markets based on their emissions footprint and more, with more details about the project coming in the near future.

“As part of our Listen. Act. Listen. mission, all of these efforts are in response to customer feedback,” Delta Senior Vice President Bob Somers said. “Delta Business highlights the value we provide to our customers, and it creates streamlined transparency into all the benefits our customers receive.”

“It’s something customers have been asking for, and we’re proud to deliver the new, simplified brand,” Somers continued.

Delta said its consolidated business brand would roll out across our full range of B2B tools and offerings over the next several months.

Last week, Delta announced it would add new international route destinations, with two beginning before the end of the year. The airline said it would begin flying between Atlanta and Cape Town, South Africa, as well as a direct flight from Los Angeles to Tahiti, both beginning on December 17.

The carrier revealed it would also add nonstop service from Atlanta to Tel Aviv, Israel, beginning in May 2023.

