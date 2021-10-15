Delta Air Lines Launching New Nonstop Flights to Panama
Delta Air Lines has announced plans to launch new nonstop flights to Panama City, Panama from Los Angeles, Orlando and New York in December.
New service from Los Angeles and Orlando will begin December 18, followed by service from New York via JFK on December 20. Delta will also add a second Saturday flight from Atlanta starting December 18.
Delta's new L.A. and Orlando service to Panama City will both operate once-weekly on the 199-seat Boeing 757 and the 180-seat Boeing 737-900, respectively. New York service will operate on the 160-seat Boeing 737-800 three times per week, eventually increasing to four times in March 2022.
The new service from Orlando will be Delta's only international flight from Orlando International Airport.
The increased service grows Delta's capacity to Panama by 80 percent since December 2019. What's more, the additions will bring Delta to 13 weekly flights between four U.S. cities and Panama, the most it's ever operated to the country since debuting in 1998.
"From its breathtaking beaches and vibrant culture to its competitive economy in Latin America, Panama is a highly sought destination for business and leisure travelers alike," Luciano Macagno, Delta's Managing Director – Latin America, Caribbean and South Florida, said in a statement. "With our new direct flights from our L.A. and JFK hubs that offer significant U.S. connectivity, as well as the demand from the local Orlando community, we're looking forward to introducing Delta's signature hospitality and exceptional onboard experience to more customers planning their next trip."
