Last updated: 09:12 AM ET, Tue November 01 2022

Delta Air Lines Offers Inclusive Experience for Autistic Travelers

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood November 01, 2022

Delta has resources for travelers with autism spectrum disorder.
Delta has resources for travelers with autism spectrum disorder. (photo via Delta Air Lines Media)

Delta Air Lines revealed an array of resources to travelers taking to the skies with autism spectrum disorder.

As part of the Passenger Accessibility Commitment, Delta and airlines around the United States worked with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to make flights more accessible for adults and children with cognitive disabilities.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Travel Intel
Travel technology, man with airplane and laptop
Thanksgiving celebration traditional dinner.

Thanksgiving Travel Spending and Timing Trends

El arrecife de Cozumel está compuesto por mil 192 especies: algas, peces corales, equinodermos, esponjas y otras que son únicas en esta zona del Caribe mexicano.

The Best Reef Sites for Diving in the Caribbean

Cancun beach coast at sunset.

Mexico Surpasses More Than 15 Million International Travelers...

Global, globe, world, countries, flags, travel, concept

Amex Travel Reveals 2023’s Top 10 Trending Destinations...

Airline hostess serving water to a passenger.

New Study Reveals Airline Passengers' Top Priorities

One way the carrier is helping people with autism is by providing familiarization tours at airports in Atlanta and Minneapolis. Families have the opportunity to practice in a hands-on environment the process of traveling through an airport in preparation to travel.

“Every time we've flown, they've always made sure that we could board early with her and let her get situated,” Christina Hanson, the mother of an autistic child, said. “They come check on her often to see if there's anything that she needs, they bring extra snacks.”

Delta created sensory rooms in Atlanta and New York that can be accessed by ticketed passengers based on individual needs. Other airports have also added sensory rooms, including facilities in New York City, Seattle, Atlanta, San Diego, Pittsburgh and even Dublin, Ireland.

Before boarding, Delta allows a parent or guardian to enter the plane first and set up a “nest” filled with any comfort items. Once the plane is fully boarded, people with autism can enter to avoid the typical congestion and minimize the time sitting idle before takeoff.

“Delta people have made it easier and more relaxing and just embraced her, which has always been amazing,” Hanson continued.

To help the carrier make the best decisions, Delta has partnered with its Advisory Board on Disability for 14 years to promote accessible travel for all. The board consists of 14 frequent fliers and disability experts that meet regularly and advise the airline on various items impacting the travel experience for people with disabilities.

For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.

For more information on Delta Air Lines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
A Delta Air Lines plane taxiing at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport

Delta Air Lines Pilots Authorize Potential Strike

Delta Air Lines

US Airlines Promise Better Service for Disabled Travelers

Subway Rewarding Travelers Stuck in Airplane Middle Seats With Free Sandwiches

Which Airlines, Airports Lost the Most Luggage This Year?

American Launches First Flight from DFW to New Zealand

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS