Delta Air Lines Offers Inclusive Experience for Autistic Travelers
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood November 01, 2022
Delta Air Lines revealed an array of resources to travelers taking to the skies with autism spectrum disorder.
As part of the Passenger Accessibility Commitment, Delta and airlines around the United States worked with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) to make flights more accessible for adults and children with cognitive disabilities.
One way the carrier is helping people with autism is by providing familiarization tours at airports in Atlanta and Minneapolis. Families have the opportunity to practice in a hands-on environment the process of traveling through an airport in preparation to travel.
“Every time we've flown, they've always made sure that we could board early with her and let her get situated,” Christina Hanson, the mother of an autistic child, said. “They come check on her often to see if there's anything that she needs, they bring extra snacks.”
Delta created sensory rooms in Atlanta and New York that can be accessed by ticketed passengers based on individual needs. Other airports have also added sensory rooms, including facilities in New York City, Seattle, Atlanta, San Diego, Pittsburgh and even Dublin, Ireland.
Before boarding, Delta allows a parent or guardian to enter the plane first and set up a “nest” filled with any comfort items. Once the plane is fully boarded, people with autism can enter to avoid the typical congestion and minimize the time sitting idle before takeoff.
“Delta people have made it easier and more relaxing and just embraced her, which has always been amazing,” Hanson continued.
To help the carrier make the best decisions, Delta has partnered with its Advisory Board on Disability for 14 years to promote accessible travel for all. The board consists of 14 frequent fliers and disability experts that meet regularly and advise the airline on various items impacting the travel experience for people with disabilities.
For the latest travel news, updates and deals, be sure to subscribe to the daily TravelPulse newsletter here.
Sponsored Content
-
Tropical Paradise in Cancun & Punta CanaPromoted by The Excellence Collection
-
Grow Your Skills. Grow Your Sales.Promoted by ALG Vacations
-
-
Experiencing the World's Most Innovative All-Inclusive Resort at Sandals Grenada
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS