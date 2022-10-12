Delta Air Lines Opens New Terminal, Sky Club at Chicago O’Hare Airport
October 12, 2022
Delta Air Lines opened its new home in Terminal 5 of Chicago O’Hare International Airport to the public on October 12.
The terminal received a $50 million overhaul by Delta, comes equipped with modernized digital tools to expedite the check-in process and boasts a new 22,000-plus-square-foot Delta Sky Club.
“Delta remains committed to reimagining the entire travel journey, both on the ground and in the air,” senior vice president Ranjan Goswami said. “We’re making major terminal investments across the U.S. to offer a better airport experience that features more efficient check-ins, quicker connections and truly best-in-class lounge experiences.”
Terminal 5’s updated technology and process improvements include a check-in lobby with new kiosks equipped with self-tagging functionality for checked bags, plus an entirely self-service bag drop at certain positions for a seamless experience.
The modernized concourse also features larger and elevated gate areas and an improved Help Center, with expanded concession offerings coming in early 2023.
At four times the size of the previous Delta Sky Club in Terminal 2, the new club includes seating for nearly 400 guests, modern interior design touches, four premium showers, privacy sound booths for quiet work and a family room for nursing mothers.
“Chicago is a global city that connects travelers to destinations all around the world, and we wanted to elevate our presence here to give our customers the premium experience they deserve,” Delta Sky Club Managing Director Claude Roussel said. “Guests will find much to love in this new space – in addition to its amenities and stunning design, the T5 lounge offers one-of-a-kind experiences unique to our Club network.”
The switch to O’Hare’s Terminal 5 moves the airline closer to its SkyTeam and joint venture partners, eliminating the need for international customers to transfer terminals and re-enter security when flying through the Chicago airport.
