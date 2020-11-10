Last updated: 01:59 PM ET, Tue November 10 2020

Delta Air Lines Preparing for Safe Winter Holiday Travel Period

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood November 10, 2020

Delta Air Lines Boeing 747 takes off from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City
PHOTO: Delta Air Lines Boeing 747 takes off from John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City. (photo via rypson/iStock Editorial/Getty Images Plus)

Delta Air Lines is preparing for a busy winter holiday travel period by taking all necessary health and safety precautions before welcoming customers.

As a way to ensure the best holiday travel, Delta is implementing the four C’s to help passengers navigate the winter season with comfort and joy; care, convenience, comfort and cheer.

Delta is showing it cares by blocking middle seats through at least January 6, 2021, and electrostatic spraying high-touch surfaces in the aircraft cabin using high-grade disinfectant on every flight.

The airline is also operating more than 3,800 peak-day flights per day during the Thanksgiving season and increasing frequencies from U.S. hubs to the most popular leisure destinations in Florida, Mexico and Hawaii.

In addition, the carrier has waived change fees for all travel on all tickets purchased from March 2020 through the end of the year and permanently eliminated change fees for U.S. domestic travel.

Delta is also offering travelers comfort at dozens of Delta Sky Clubs, which reopened with numerous safety measures in place. The airline also offers in-flight entertainment on Delta Studio and free mobile phone messaging via iMessage, WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger.

The carrier is also spreading cheer by allowing rewards members the chance to earn miles when they shop online for holiday gifts. SkyMiles members will earn 500 bonus miles when they spend $150 or 1,000 bonus miles when they spend $300 on eligible purchases through November 19.

