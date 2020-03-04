Last updated: 12:03 PM ET, Wed March 04 2020

Delta Air Lines Reduces Flight Schedule to Japan

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood March 04, 2020

Delta Air Lines Boeing 737
PHOTO: Delta Air Lines Boeing 737. (photo via filo/iStock Unreleased)

Due to a reduction in demand as a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Delta Air Lines announced it would cut its weekly flight schedule to Japan through April 30 and suspend summer seasonal service between Seattle and Osaka.

Delta is working with the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to ensure training, policies, procedures and cabin disinfection measures meet and exceed guidelines.

Starting on March 7 for U.S. departures to Japan and March 8 for Japan departures to the U.S., Delta announced it would operate the following schedule:

MarketPeak FrequencyFrequency March 7-April 30
Tokyo-DetroitDailyDaily
Tokyo-Los AngelesDailyDaily
Tokyo-HonoluluDailyDaily
Tokyo-SeattleDailyDaily
Tokyo-PortlandDaily3x weekly
Tokyo-AtlantaDaily5x weekly
Tokyo-MinneapolisDaily5x weekly
Nagoya-DetroitDaily3x weekly
Nagoya-HNLDaily3x weekly
Osaka-SeattleDailySuspended
Osaka-HonoluluDaily3x weekly
Tokyo-ManilaDailyDaily

In addition, the airline revealed flights from Seattle, Detroit, Atlanta, Honolulu and Portland to Tokyo would transition from Narita International Airport to Haneda Airport beginning March 28.

Delta’s seasonal summer service between Seattle and Osaka International Airport will also be suspended for the summer, with a planned return in summer 2021. The carrier will continue to serve Osaka from Honolulu.

Earlier this week, the airline announced it would waive change fees for all flights booked between March 1 and 31 to any international destination served by the carrier.

For more information on Delta Air Lines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
TSA Precheck and Global Entry line

TSA PreCheck Program Reaches 10-Million-Member Milestone

Transportation Security Administration

Southwest Offers Spring Break Flights From $39 One-Way

British Airways, Ryanair Canceling Flights Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Man Claims Reclining Passenger Destroyed His Laptop During a Flight

Spirit Airlines Expands Internationally in New Orleans

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS