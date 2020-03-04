Delta Air Lines Reduces Flight Schedule to Japan
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood March 04, 2020
Due to a reduction in demand as a result of the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, Delta Air Lines announced it would cut its weekly flight schedule to Japan through April 30 and suspend summer seasonal service between Seattle and Osaka.
Delta is working with the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the World Health Organization (WHO) to ensure training, policies, procedures and cabin disinfection measures meet and exceed guidelines.
Starting on March 7 for U.S. departures to Japan and March 8 for Japan departures to the U.S., Delta announced it would operate the following schedule:
|Market
|Peak Frequency
|Frequency March 7-April 30
|Tokyo-Detroit
|Daily
|Daily
|Tokyo-Los Angeles
|Daily
|Daily
|Tokyo-Honolulu
|Daily
|Daily
|Tokyo-Seattle
|Daily
|Daily
|Tokyo-Portland
|Daily
|3x weekly
|Tokyo-Atlanta
|Daily
|5x weekly
|Tokyo-Minneapolis
|Daily
|5x weekly
|Nagoya-Detroit
|Daily
|3x weekly
|Nagoya-HNL
|Daily
|3x weekly
|Osaka-Seattle
|Daily
|Suspended
|Osaka-Honolulu
|Daily
|3x weekly
|Tokyo-Manila
|Daily
|Daily
In addition, the airline revealed flights from Seattle, Detroit, Atlanta, Honolulu and Portland to Tokyo would transition from Narita International Airport to Haneda Airport beginning March 28.
Delta’s seasonal summer service between Seattle and Osaka International Airport will also be suspended for the summer, with a planned return in summer 2021. The carrier will continue to serve Osaka from Honolulu.
Earlier this week, the airline announced it would waive change fees for all flights booked between March 1 and 31 to any international destination served by the carrier.
