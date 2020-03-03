Delta Air Lines Waiving Change Fees on All International Flights
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood March 03, 2020
Delta Air Lines announced Monday it would waive change fees for all flights booked between March 1 and 31 to any international destination served by the carrier.
The decision to expand Delta’s travel advisory comes as concerns from passengers about the coronavirus outbreak continue to get louder. As a result, customers will be able to make a one-time change to their itinerary without incurring a fee.
Health Officials Say Cancun, Riviera Maya Free From VirusDestination & Tourism
British Airways, Ryanair Canceling Flights Due to Coronavirus...Airlines & Airports
Travel Industry Continues Taking Hits Amidst Coronavirus ConcernsFeatures & Advice
Coronavirus Revives Fears of ‘Being Stuck’ on...Cruise Line & Cruise Ship
In addition to the travel waiver applying to all travel outside the United States, Delta revealed it is also waiving change fees for flights to Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands.
A Delta spokesperson said the decision was made to ensure the safety and welfare of customers, and the carrier is working closely with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization on how to handle the situation.
The airline has also adjusted flight schedules to areas impacted by the coronavirus.
Delta wasn’t the first carrier to begin waiving change fees for impacted customers, as American Airlines announced Sunday it had expanded its travel advisory for customers purchasing tickets between March 1 and March 16.
In addition to Delta and other airlines canceling flights to China, service to South Korea and Italy has also been impacted, forcing customers to alter business and leisure travel plans.
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS