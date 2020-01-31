Last updated: 10:26 AM ET, Fri January 31 2020

Delta Air Lines Announces New Domestic First-Class Seats

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood January 31, 2020

PHOTO: Delta's domestic First-Class seats. (photo via Delta Air Lines Media)

Delta Air Lines announced Thursday its new Airbus A321neo aircraft would feature domestic First-Class seats when it debuts in late 2020.

As part of a partnership with RECARO and Factorydesign, Delta used customer feedback and industry trends to develop the seats, which include additional privacy, more comfort, larger screens and superior stowage.

The airline is trying to bring elements of the international travel experience to domestic routes.

“As an industry leader in innovation, we are always looking for new ways to improve the overall customer experience,” Delta managing director Mauricio Parise said in a statement. “Customer insights were instrumental to the new design, and we spent hundreds of hours listening to customers so that we could respond with thoughtful improvements.”

“We’ve completely customized every feature on the seat to create a truly unique, premium seating product for domestic First Class,” Parise continued.

When they debut, Delta’s A321neo First Class seats will include a fixed headrest for increased privacy, a larger tray table with 25 percent more workspace, three times more storage space, power ports and enhanced memory-foam cushions.

The new planes will also feature Delta’s wireless in-flight entertainment system, which boasts oversized high-definition seatback screens at every seat and personalized entertainment experiences.

