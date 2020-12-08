Delta Air Lines Teams With Coca-Cola on Holiday Vacation Contest
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood December 08, 2020
Delta Air Lines has announced a new partnership with Coca-Cola designed to salvage what’s left of 2020 and bring people together during the holiday season.
Delta and Coca-Cola opened a new shared Instagram account meant to inspire travelers to embrace new perspectives and cultures by highlighting holiday traditions from around the world, along with instructions to help people experience them at home.
People who follow @HolidayHorizons on Instagram and participate will earn a chance to win a trip for two. To be awarded the grand prize, users are asked to try each celebration and share it on their Instagram Story.
Travelers must then tag @HolidayHorizons and #giveaway, which will give them a chance to win for every picture or video posted. Customers will have the opportunity to win flights to the place where the tradition is celebrated.
To score an additional entry, tag @Delta, @Cocacola and the travel buddy of your choice.
New traditions will be posted on Tuesdays and Thursdays throughout December and winners will be announced on Mondays and Wednesdays. There is no purchase necessary to enter and the contest is open to U.S. residents 21 years of age or older.
