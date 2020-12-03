Last updated: 12:54 PM ET, Thu December 03 2020

Delta to Become First Airline With International COVID-19 Contact Tracing Program

Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood December 03, 2020

Plexiglass at Delta Gate.
PHOTO: Plexiglass at Delta Gate. (photo via Delta Air Lines Media)

Delta Air Lines will become the first carrier in the United States to collect data from international travelers for COVID-19 contact tracing and public health follow-up efforts.

As part of a partnership with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Delta announced it would ask customers traveling to the U.S. from an international destination to voluntarily provide five pieces of data.

ADVERTISING
Trending Now
Coronavirus Outbreak
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats.
MSC Meraviglia

MSC Cruises Cancels US Sailings Through Feb. 28

Richard Fain, Royal Caribbean

Royal Caribbean's Richard Fain Updates Travel Advisors in...

Carnival Mardi Gras

Carnival Cruise Line Cancels Sailings Through February

Cruise ships docked in Seattle, Washington

Will a Whole Year Have Gone by Before the US Cruises Again?

Starting December 15, the necessary information for coronavirus contact tracing will include the international traveler’s full name, email address, address in the U.S., primary phone number and secondary phone number.

Delta will work with its nine global airline partners, government agencies, health officials and aviation authorities to build a contact tracing system to support coronavirus-related safety measures.

“Independent studies have shown that the many layers of protection Delta has already put in place are effectively minimizing the risk of COVID-19 transmission, and contact tracing adds one more important layer to our efforts to ensure safety throughout travel,” Delta Chief Customer Experience Officer Bill Lentsch said.

“We want customers to feel safe when they return to travel, and this voluntary program is another way we can provide additional reassurance to customers and employees alike,” Lentsch continued.

International customers can voluntarily participate in the carrier’s contact-tracing program if they are flying on any Delta-operated flight and they are a foreign national and/or a U.S. passport holder traveling to the U.S. as the final destination.

Delta will directly and securely transmit the five requested customer data points to the CDC via U.S. Customs and Border Protection. As a result, the time it takes to notify affected customers via local health departments will dramatically decrease.

In addition, the airline and its partners at the Mayo Clinic have launched changes to its service to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19 during a flight, including additional disinfecting wipes, consolidated meal service, enhanced social distancing between crew members and more.

For more information on Delta Air Lines

For more Airlines & Airports News

More by Donald Wood

Donny Wood
A man undergoing a COVID-19 test

Couple Arrested in Hawaii After Boarding Flight With Positive...

Boeing 737 MAX Completes First Public Flight Since Grounding

US Tightens Rules on Service Animals for Air Travel

Flight Attendants President Says Proposed Relief Package a Stop-Gap

Audit Finds Flaws in TSA's Quiet Skies Surveillance Program

Comments

You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.

LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS