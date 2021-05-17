Delta Air Lines Teams With NIKE to Donate Unused Tickets
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood May 17, 2021
Delta Air Lines announced it has teamed with NIKE to donate more than $1 million in unused tickets to help three worthy nonprofit organizations.
Travel restrictions associated with the COVID-19 pandemic left NIKE with more than $1 million worth of unused tickets, so the company reached out to Delta to find a way to donate the equivalent of the unused tickets’ value.
“Throughout the pandemic we have been clear that people come first,” Delta senior vice president Bob Somers said. “The opportunity to partner with a purpose-led company like NIKE to donate unused tickets allows both of our organizations to continue living by our values.”
“This donation will be instrumental in supporting those organizations in their own essential travel as we all contribute to a global recovery,” Somers continued.
As part of the partnership between Delta and NIKE, the companies are donating the value in the form of Universal Air Travel Plan cards to Direct Relief, International Medical Corps and the NAACP Empowerment Programs.
The donation is the largest of unused Delta ticket value to charity from any corporation.
Delta waived all remaining fees and allowed the value of the entire unused ticket to be donated, with the funds being distributed among the charitable organizations. Companies interested in donating unused tickets can reach out to their account representative.
“We have a longstanding partnership with Delta and are proud to work together in supporting our communities,” NIKE Senior Director Luis Maes said. “Donating the unused ticket value was a unique way to show our gratitude to organizations that help bring positive change to society.”
