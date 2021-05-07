Delta Air Lines Adding New Flights to Croatia This Summer
May 07, 2021
Delta Air Lines announced it would add new four-times-weekly nonstop flights to Croatia’s Dubrovnik Airport from New York City’s John F. Kennedy Airport, beginning on July 2.
The popular European tourism destination is now welcoming international travelers who have received a full COVID-19 vaccination, show a negative PCR test or proof of recent COVID-19 recovery.
Delta’s new route marks the first time the airline has operated service directly to Croatia.
“We are extremely pleased with the decision of Delta Air Lines to establish the NY-Dubrovnik route this summer,” Croatian Tourism Minister Nikolina Brnjac said. “Croatia has been open to U.S. tourists since the beginning of April, with proof of vaccination or recovery or a negative PCR or antigen test and booking confirmation.”
“Our national Safe Stay in Croatia label ensures the highest epidemiological standards for tourists and we look forward to welcoming back American tourists very soon,” Brnjac continued.
The new flights to Croatia will operate on the 226-seat Boeing 767-300, which features full-flat Delta One beds, Delta Comfort+ and Main Cabin service. The JFK route will also offer connections to 44 U.S. cities.
“Customers are at the center of everything we do, including where we fly, and the addition of a new outdoor-friendly destination is another sign of the surge in demand we’re seeing,” Delta Senior Vice President of Network Planning Joe Esposito said. “More countries are easing restrictions for vaccinated travelers, and we’re ready to help reconnect people to their lives and loved ones.”
Delta will operate approximately 4,000 daily flights this summer to more than 200 domestic and more than 50 international destinations.
