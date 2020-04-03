Delta Air Lines Updates Travel Waiver Policies
Airlines & Airports Delta Air Lines Donald Wood April 03, 2020
Delta Air Lines announced Friday it has updated its travel waiver policies to make it easier for customers to cancel, change or rebook flights as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.
To give travelers reassurance about upcoming flights and to help impacted customers, Delta is extending the ability to plan and rebook for up to two years, secure the value of the tickets and ensure they’re redeemable for a longer period.
Greater Miami CVB Launches Program to Support Front-Line...Destination & Tourism
Mexican Officials Announce Closure of Beaches, Over 1,100 HotelsDestination & Tourism
Passengers Being Evacuated as Zaandam, Rotterdam Finally DockCruise Line & Cruise Ship
While the airline’s tickets typically expire one year after purchase, Delta officials are providing waived change fees and greater flexibility to travel through May 31, 2022.
To be eligible, customers must have upcoming travel already booked in April or May as of April 3 or have existing eCredits or canceled travel from flights in March, April or May. New tickets bought between March 1 and May 31 can be changed without a change fee for up to a year from the date of purchase.
Delta also announced it would work with customers on a case-by-case basis to figure out the best way to address their concerns. Changes can be made through the airline’s Fly Delta app, online or through the company’s customer service department.
Earlier this week, Delta CEO Ed Bastian reached out to customers with an emailed letter outlining what the airline has done and what it intends to do going forward, including free flights for medical personnel and an enhanced cleaning process.
Bastian also said last week that while the early $60 billion in aid from the government’s $2 trillion stimulus package would be a huge help, he knows it is “not a cure for the unprecedented challenges we face.”
For more information on Delta Air Lines
For more Airlines & Airports News
More by Donald Wood
Comments
You may use your Facebook account to add a comment, subject to Facebook's Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Your Facebook information, including your name, photo & any other personal data you make public on Facebook will appear with your comment, and may be used on TravelPulse.com. Click here to learn more.LOAD FACEBOOK COMMENTS